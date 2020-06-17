Green Bay man charged with homicide, recklessly endangering safety

Officials say a 20-year-old Green Bay man is now facing three charges, two of which are felonies, including first degree attempted intentional homicide.

Ethan Zeutzius, 20, of Green Bay, made his initial appearance in court early Wednesday afternoon.

Court records show in addition to first degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, he was also charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety, as well as resisting or obstructing an officer.

WBAY has reached out for a criminal complaint to learn more information about the case.

Check back for more details as they become available.