Green Bay man charged with attempted homicide in east side shooting

A Green Bay man has been charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide for a shooting on the city's east side.

Tony Lee Simmons, Sr., 44, is accused of shooting a man and battering a woman at an apartment complex at 2005 Eastman Ave.

The events took place on Sept. 1 A witness told police she had been visiting the shooting victim when she ran into Tony Simmons. She said Simmons attempted to take her purse away and she pushed or slapped him. She said Simmons then punched her in the side of the head, which knocked her to the ground--a hit so powerful it broke a bone in her head. The shooting victim stepped in to try to get Simmons away from the witness.

A short time later, the witness heard gun shots. She said her friend had been shot, and he had indicated that Simmons had pulled the trigger.

The witness was able to identify Simmons out of a photo line up.

After the assault, the shooting victim spoke with Simmons, hoping he had calmed down. Simmons became emotional and upset. Simmons punched the wall. The victim turned away and heard shots. He was hit by bullets and fell to the ground. The victim said Simmons continued to fire.

Simmons ran out the door. Police say bullet holes show he continued to fire at the victim's apartment from outside the building.

On Sept. 3, Simmons arrived at the Green Bay Police Department and agreed to an interview. He said he had no memory of the shooting and denied any wrongdoing. He claimed he had been alone in his apartment all night and heard shots.

On Oct. 1, Simmons was charged with Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Substantial Battery and Felon in Possession of a Gun.