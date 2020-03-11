Green Bay man charged with attempted homicide for stabbing former roommate

A Green Bay man has been charged with attempted homicide for allegedly stabbing his former roommate.

On March 10, the following charges were filed against William Joseph Herman, 55, in Brown County:

--Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Use of a Dangerous Weapon

--1st Degree Reckless Injury, Use of a Dangerous Weapon

--Resisting an Officer

On March 7, officers were called to a report of a stabbing in the 600 block of George Street. Police were informed that a man had stabbed his former roommate.

The victim was taken to a hospital. He identified the stabber as William Herman. The victim said he and Herman were roommates for several months. About two months ago, he kicked Herman out because of his drinking habit.

The victim said Herman had come over to talk the day of the stabbing. Herman became upset when he learned the victim had a new roommate, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim stated that Herman stabbed him in his right side with a knife and left.

The victim required immediate surgery. He suffered injuries to his intestine, colon and bowel area. An artery was also injured. After surgery, the victim was placed in the Intensive Care Unit.

Police caught up with Herman at an apartment on Manitowoc Rd. Police say Herman refused orders to stop and get on the ground. Officers said they were afraid he was still armed with a knife. Herman was heading in the direction of a laundromat. Officers worried he would hurt people there. An officer deployed a taser, which worked to stop Herman.

Herman was taken to a hospital for medical clearance. A blood alcohol test came back as 0.323. For comparison, the legal limit to drive in Wisconsin is .08.

Police transported Herman to the department for questioning. He said he assumed he was taken into custody for a probation violation. He didn't admit to being involved in the stabbing.