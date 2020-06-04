Green Bay man charged with attempted first-degree homicide for shooting

A man suspected in a shooting near Seymour Park last week is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Investigators believe Muhammad Rahem Hoskins, 26, shot a man in the leg on S. Oakland Ave. around 11:30 Friday, May 22. The injury was described as as serious and required surgery.

Hoskins surrendered himself to police five days later, shortly after officers served a search warrant at a home on 12th Ave. looking for him.

Charges were filed Thursday in Brown County Circuit Court.

The attempted homicide charge could mean life in prison if he's convicted.

Hoskins is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.