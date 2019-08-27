Green Bay man charged with 8th OWI

A Green Bay man has been charged with 8th Offense OWI and Operating While Revoked after police pulled him over on the city's east side.

On Aug. 27, charges were filed in Brown County against Jason John Coppens, 43.

Action 2 News obtained the criminal complaint. On Aug. 26, police went to Ellortina Circle to talk with Coppens about a disturbance at the address. They discovered he was revoked and had a warrant through probation and parole.

As police waited, they saw Coppens pull out of the address. He was pulled over and the officer said he could "smell the odor of intoxicants emanating from the vehicle." Officers learned Coppens had seven previous OWI convictions.

During the arrest, Coppens told police that he had four-to-five beers earlier that day. Officers performed Field Sobriety Tests. They said Coppens was unable to maintain balance.

Police gave Coppens a preliminary breath test, which registered a 0.150. The legal limit to drive in Wisconsin is .08. Because of his previous OWI convictions, Coppens has a mandatory minimum limit of .02.

Coppens also agreed to a blood draw. Results are pending.

Coppens was due to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

Coppens' history of OWI arrests dates back to 1994.

An 8th Offense OWI conviction comes with a maximum sentence of 12 years in state prison.