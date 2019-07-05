Green Bay man charged with 10th OWI after crashing motorcycle

A Green Bay man has been charged with 10th offense OWI after crashing his motorcycle.

David William Bourassa, 50, was arrested July 3. Charges were filed Friday.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News states officers received a call at about 9:30 p.m. that they needed to respond to the E. Mason Street/I-43 NB off ramp for a motorcycle crash. An officer found David Bourassa "almost unconscious with a head injury." Bourassa was not wearing a helmet.

Officers ran Bourassa's license plate and found out he had nine previous OWI offenses. His license had been revoked.

Bourassa was loaded on a ambulance and taken to a Green Bay hospital. One medic told police that Bourassa admitted to drinking about four-to-five Mike's Hard Lemonades before getting on his bike, according to the complaint.

During sobriety testing, Bourassa said that he felt "buzzed." He refused to take a blood alcohol test. Police got a search warrant authorizing a blood draw from Bourassa.

While in the hospital, Bourassa "was not very cooperative with hospital staff," according to the complaint. Police say he pulled his IVs out and was "hitting on staff."

Bourassa was medically cleared by the hospital later that night and taken to the Brown County Jail.

Police administered a preliminary breath test when they arrived at jail. Bourassa blew a .147. The legal limit to drive in Wisconsin is .08. Bourassa's limit is .02 due to his previous OWI convictions.

Bourassa has been charged in Brown County with Operating While Intoxicated - 10th and Subsequent Offense, and Operate Motor Vehicle While Revoked.

He's expected to appear in court Friday afternoon.