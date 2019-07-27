Green Bay man arrested for threatening woman with a handgun

A 30-year-old man from Green Bay was arrested early Saturday morning in reference to a domestic incident involving a handgun.

Officers were called the 500 block of Acme Street in Green Bay around 1 a.m where they say a woman and her coworker were threatened by the suspect. Police say the suspect displayed a handgun.

The suspect was arrested on charges of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Disorderly Conduct-Domestic Abuse.

Police said the victim and the suspect lived together. No one was hurt and the public is not in danger.

The incident is under investigation.