Green Bay man arrested for allegedly passing fake $100 bills

Police say they have arrested a Green Bay man for allegedly passing counterfeit money.

According to Green Bay Police, officers were called to a fast food restaurant on the east side of Green Bay at 11:43 p.m. Wednesday after drive thru staff were given a $100 bill.

Police say the staff quickly discovered it was fake, and stalled the driver long enough to contact the police department, and for officers to arrive at the scene.

Officers were able to block the suspect's vehicle since it was parked in the drive thru, and were able to arrest the 18-year-old man

In addition, police say they were able to connect the man to another fraud investigation at a separate east side fast food restaurant, which had happened earlier in the evening, when he had used another fake $100 bill.

Formal charges are pending, and police say they won't identify the suspect until charges are filed.

The department says they have received 13 complaints of counterfeit money being used at Green Bay businesses since the beginning of the year.

Police add currency should be checked by businesses in order to protect themselves from fraud.

Fake bills often have "for motions picture use only" on the bills, or the counterfeit money has foreign symbols printed on the currency.

Any information related to the fraud incidents should be passed on tot he Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208.