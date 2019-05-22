Green Bay man arrested for 7th OWI after chase, crash

A Green Bay man was arrested for his 7th OWI after a chase and crash late Tuesday.

At about 10:36 p.m., the Brown County Sheriff's Office was called to Symbas Bar, 2334 Velp Ave., for a report of a stolen vehicle.

Deputies found the vehicle near Kellogg and Fisk Streets in Green Bay. There was a short chase, and the suspect vehicle hit some parked vehicles in the 300 block of Kelly Jo Dr.

Police arrested 39-year-old Timothy A. Ireland. He's facing multiple charges, including 7th offense OWI, operating a vehicle without owner's consent, and felony eluding.

No one was hurt.