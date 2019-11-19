Green Bay man arrested after high-speed police chase in Fond du Lac Co.

A 28-year-old Green Bay man is behind bars after a high-speed police chase across Fond du Lac County last Sunday.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputies received a tip from neighboring law enforcement about the suspect driving a stolen vehicle just before 5 a.m.

The tip added that the suspect had been seen driving over 100 MPH, had been involved in a domestic incident and had a warrant for his arrest.

Deputies first attempted a traffic stop but failed in the town of Byron. They then rolled out a ‘tire inflation device,’ according to a release, and successfully forced the suspect over onto the side of the road, in the village of Lomiera.

The suspect tried to escape on foot but deputies caught up to him and arrested him.

He was cited for an OWI, operating with a revoked driver’s license, speeding, and is being held on eluding and obstructing an officer. The suspect was also treated for an injury on his finger.

Authorities did not identify the suspect in a release Tuesday.

