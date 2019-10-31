Green Bay man accused of lighting girlfriend on fire

A Green Bay man is facing multiple charges, accused of abusing a woman and lighting her on fire.

Joshua Reimer, 29, has been charged with false imprisonment, battery, disorderly conduct, 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety and injury by negligent use of a weapon/explosive.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim was beaten by Reimer for not giving him the attention he thought he deserved. It happened on July 12 at a home on Elmore Street in Green Bay.

The complaint says Reimer locked the door and struck the victim in the face, hit her, kicked her and threw her around.

While the victim was cleaning blood off of herself in the bathroom, the complaint says Reimer entered the bathroom and sprayed rubbing alcohol in her eyes.

The complaint goes on to say a short time later, Reimer poured rubbing alcohol on her chest and lit her on fire.

The victim suffered first degree burns over 5-7 percent of her chest and back. She also suffered burns on the back of her ears.

In the complaint, police say on the way to the emergency room, the victim and Reimer made up a story that she got too close to a campfire and the bug spray she was wearing caught fire. In August, the victim told someone what really happened that day.

Joshua Reimer has previous convictions for domestic abuse and disorderly conduct. That has led this case to be a domestic abuse repeater enhancer case.

Reimer is being held in the Brown County Jail.

