Multi-Color Corporation has announced plans to close its Green Bay facility.

The closure would result in the termination of employment for all of the company's workers, according to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

The company, which produces premium labels, is located at 1836 Sal St.

Multi-Color Corporation says the closure will likely happen between Dec. 16 and Dec. 31.

All employees have been notified. The employees are not represented by a union.