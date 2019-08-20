Green Bay hospital E.R. nurse returns from Middle East

Nurses, doctors and staff at Bellin Health threw a party Tuesday to welcome one of their coworkers home.

Major Dan Dassow says he was surprised by the reception when he came back to Bellin Health, where he worked for just 3 months before his deployment to Kuwait (WBAY photo)

"Ashley had mentioned they were doing a welcome home thing. I had no idea it would be this elaborate," Dan Dassow said.

Major Dan Dassow, U.S. Army Reserves, isn't used to this kind of attention, but his coworkers at Bellin believe all service members, past and present, deserve to be recognized.

"This is wonderful," Dassow said. "The support that I received from everybody here coming up to me has been fantastic."

At Bellin, Dassow is an emergency room nurse. In the Army Reserves, Major Dassow has the same job but in military hospitals.

His 452nd Combat Support Hospital unit recently returned from a 10-month tour in Kuwait, Dassow's third tour since 2003, when he deployed to Afghanistan.

"There I saw some... amazing things, some horrific things as well. A lot of land mine, gunshot wound, that kind of trauma, which is what got me interested in emergency medicine," Dassow said.

He continued his training and service, taking a job as an R.N. in the E.R. at Bellin last year.

Three months later, his unit was called up.

But the support he and his girlfriend continued to receive from his new coworkers surprised them both.

"The CARE packages were wonderful. The Jordy Nelson jersey. Every box was lined with wrappings and so personalized, and it really made me feel at home," Dassow said.

Dassow watched from Kuwait as his coworkers won an "Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve" Patriot Award for the CARE packages and support back home.

"Dan gave up a year of his life to serve our country, and we just can't say thank you enough, so just being able to support him through his deployment was our pleasure," Ashley Lyman, team leader for emergency services at Bellin Health, said.

His coworkers and the Bellin veterans group -- now more than 100 vets and supporters strong -- helped organize Tuesday's gathering to help Dassow adapt to civilian life again.

"It gives us a chance to say thank you and say welcome home, man. Good to have you back," Megan Lehmann, Bellin Health events and community outreach specialist, said.