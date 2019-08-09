Green Bay hit-and-run suspect bound over for trial

A 20-year-old Green Bay accused of driving drunk and critically injuring a pedestrian in a hit-and-run was bound over for trial Friday.

Brown County Jail photo

A Brown County court found probable cause that Christopher Morris hit Ryan Donovan on July 31.

Morris is charged with Hit-and-Run Causing Great Bodily Harm and Injury by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle. Together, they carry a maximum 27 years in prison if he's convicted.

Donovan was hit in the intersection of Broadway and Dousman streets. As police responded to that crash, callers reported a black pickup truck driven erratically on Shawano Avenue. Police stopped the truck and noticed it had fresh damage.

The criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News says Morris blew a 0.201 percent in a preliminary breath test, which would be two-and-a-half times the legal limit of 0.08 for a driver 21 or older. He was taken to a hospital for a blood draw.

Morris' $25,000 bond was left unchanged.

Donovan was in a local band, Vacation. Local bands are taking part in a benefit for his medical costs on Friday, August 9, at the Sardine Can, 128 S. Broadway (see related story).

Donovan's relatives also created a GoFundMe page. CLICK HERE.

