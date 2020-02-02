Green Bay girls basketball team dedicates game to Gianna and Mamba teammates

For the Preble Future Girls Basketball Team Sunday’s game was about more than winning a championship.

"They're around our age so I feel like it's kind of an honor and remembrance of them,” Team Player Keira Washington said.

Wearing matching headbands with the numbers 2, 14 and 5, Sunday’s game was dedicated to Gianna Bryant and her mamba teammates, who died in a helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant and five other people a week ago.

"They were kind of like us,” Team Player Chloe Smester. “They got picked to do a tournament team and they were called mamba because of Kobe Bryant."

"Just like our team came today to play a tournament, they were doing the same,” Coach Courtney Kuehn said.

For the team, the tragic incident hits home because the girls on board were on their way to play a sport they love.

"They're our age, so to know that anything can happen at any point in time is hard,” Washington said.

The girls said they can't do anything about the outcome of the crash, but they can continue playing ball for Gianna, Alyssa and Payton.

