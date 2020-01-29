Green Bay firefighters say unattended cooking sparked apartment fire

Unattended cooking is blamed for sparking a fire at an apartment building on the east side of Green Bay, according to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

On Jan. 28, Green Bay Metro firefighters were called to a building in the 800 block of N. Webster Ave. Smoke and flames were coming from the back of the building.

Firefighters quickly attacked the fire. It took them about 10 minutes to put it out.

A resident of an upper unit was rescued from a window. The fire department says heavy smoke blocked that resident's exit from the building.

The fire was contained to the kitchen area of the first floor. There was heavy smoke and heat damage to the first floor.

The upper unit sustained moderate smoke damage.

Seven people were displaced. Three cats were rescued from the home. There are no reports of injuries.

The estimated cost of damage is $55,000, according to the fire department.

"Green Bay Fire want to remind people to never leave food cooking unattended. Also, have an approved fire extinguisher available in the home in the event a fire breaks out," reads a statement from Green Bay Police.

Six of the residents received help from the American Red Cross. The seventh resident was staying with relatives.

Crews were called to the scene at 4 p.m.