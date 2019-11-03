Former Green Bay firefighters honored at ceremony

It's a tradition that allows firefighters to honor those who die in the line of duty, but for four men being honored Sunday, it's been nearly 50 years since they answered their last alarm.

"Back then we didn't have scientific evidence that showed the effect between cancer and firefighting," Green Bay Fire Chief David Litton said.

Litton said firefighters who die in the line of duty have the most honorable service, but these four men didn't receive one because they died before the fire service recognized cancer as a job related cause of death.

"I heard from two of the families and the words essentially were we always thought dad died because of what happened on the job," Lieutenant David Siegel said.

For each firefighter's name read a bell was rung.

Matthew Neuman died February 13,1959.

Norbert VandenBranden died March 19, 1972.

Roman Clark died June 13, 1972

James Mommaerts died May 24, 1973.

Their families received a folded flag to honor the men's ultimate sacrifice.

"Time does not diminish the significance of a loss," Siegel said. "And particularly with these four being cancer, this is a lesson learned."

Even though the ceremony is long over due, it still gave closure to family.