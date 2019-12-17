Green Bay firefighters deliver gifts to kids at St. Vincent Children's Hospital

Members of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department spread some holiday cheer at HSHS St. Vincent Children's Hospital on Tuesday.

Central Church in Green Bay partnered with the firefighters who were able to bring a heartwarming smile to kids who need some extra love this holiday season.

It was a big surprise for little Avianna who makes frequent visits to St. Vincent Children's Hospital.

“Avianna has cystic fibrosis, so that has brought her to St. Vincent plenty of times, to help with respiratory treatments and antibiotics, and just feeling better overall so we can go back home and enjoy her daily activities,” said Stacy Kepler, Avianna’s mom.

Kepler said Avianna fights hard every day but you wouldn't know it by looking at her, and getting visitors when she spends her days at the hospital is always nice, especially around the holidays.

We also paid a visit to little one-year-old Grayson.

“He has RSV and pneumonia and he also had an infection on top of that, and now they think that he has another infection,” said Stephanie Baroun, Grayson’s mom.

Baroun said it's been a difficult two weeks but it's days like this that keep Grayson going strong.

“It's just such a cool experience because they are just so overjoyed to see us and to be a part of that is a gift itself,” said Lt. Shauna Walesh with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

