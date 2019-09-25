Green Bay firefighter attacked

A Green Bay Metro Firefighter was hurt when he was attacked by a man in downtown Green Bay Wednesday morning.

At about 10:40 a.m., a fire department lieutenant came upon a man walking in traffic in the intersection of Broadway at Dousman. The lieutenant approached the man and tried to get him to move to the sidewalk.

"The individual was not cooperative with the lieutenant and appeared to be becoming agitated," reads a statement from the fire department.

The lieutenant called Green Bay Police for help. That's when the man lunged at the lieutenant and hit him several times. They went to the ground and the struggle continued.

Drivers stopped to help the lieutenant and subdued the man. Police arrived and took him into custody.

The lieutenant was treated at a local hospital and released.

No names were released.