Green Bay fire causes $50,000 in damage to home

Firefighters were called to a single family home where flames and smoke could be seen in the back of the house and in the attic.

The residence was located at 1110 George Street. The 2 adults and 2 children were removed from the home.

Within 5 minutes firefighters distinguished the fire and determined no one else was in the building.

After further examination, the estimated damage is around $50,000.

No one was hurt, and the family dog was removed safety. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

