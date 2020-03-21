Green Bay family starts food pantry at Jefferson Elementary

The idea behind the sharing food little library is simple.

"My husband and I had brought fruit snacks and granola bars," Jefferson Elementary Paraprofessional Missy Snyder said. "I figured I could put that in there for them to have a snack.>

A box of books has now turned into a pantry for kids in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

"You know if they can't get out of their house or if they can't get to a store even, maybe they can send the kids,"Snyder said.

Synder said at Jefferson, breakfast and lunch may be the only meal some students receive.

Now that school are closed until further notice, food in the box may be the only meal that they can get throughout the day.

"It's kind of in their neighborhood, it's kind of in their area," said Snyder.

Snyder said she's using this idea to also teach her daughters the importance of giving back.

"Really nice to sort of give back to the community that you know needs it the most or people that would need it more than you would," Missy's Daughter Ruby Snyder said.

And Missy said one of the best parts is since starting the sharing food little library, she's seen how the community is participating with donations.

"That made me feel good because I was like other people want to do it too," said Snyder.

