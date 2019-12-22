Green Bay family receives "Best Christmas Ever."

WBAY first told you last month about a non-profit that was looking for a family going through a tough time to give the “Best Christmas Ever” to. Sixty-five nominations came in, and one green bay family was selected.

David Pryes hadn’t heard of the Best Christmas Ever organization before. But he and his daughters Silvia, Amelia, and Gloria, soon got the idea as their home was flooded with presents.

A friend, Amy Kroll, nominated the family because Lisa Pryes lost her battle to cancer earlier this year.

“This will be the first Christmas without Lisa, and the girls and her husband deserve to have the great Christmas,” said Kroll.

“All the friends that we’ve gotten over the years I just didn’t assume the impact that we had with them has created such a great response like this,” said David. “I’m shocked.”

That shock was evident as the family opened present after present

The various gift cards and treats all leading up to the biggest gift of them all: a vacation to Florida.

Best Christmas Ever captain Justin Spettel had been looking forward to this moment.

“I mean, it’s something you build up to,” said Spettel. “You’ve been working on this for two months and now tonight is the night where it’s like the big reveal so it’s pretty neat.”

Spettel says it was hard to choose a family, but the Pryes’ story hit home.

“I’ve got three kids of my own, and I couldn’t imagine doing it all by myself so I connected with that,” said Spettel.

It was hard for David to describe what he was feeling.

“Somebody was willing, kind enough, to put this together,” said David. “It’s just unbelievable.”

But the support and love shown for his family will never be forgotten.

“Thank you is not a big enough word,” said David. “So, I love you all that helped me out, thank you.”

Spettel hopes to grow Wisconsin’s Best Christmas Ever program. To learn how to get involved CLICK HERE.

