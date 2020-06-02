Green Bay extends curfew through Monday morning

Green Bay's city council voted Tuesday to extend the city's curfew through Monday morning.

The curfew will begin at 9 P.M. and end at 6 A.M. each day.

The resolution passed by the council says the mayor can stop the curfew before Monday if he feels it's no longer necessary.

The curfew is in effect anywhere within the city limits.

The city enacted the curfew after a group of people looted a downtown Green Bay gas station, fired shots and had a physical confrontation with police. That followed a day of peaceful protests in Green Bay over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in the custody of white police officers in Minneapolis.

Surrounding villages and the Oneida Nation followed Green Bay's lead and enacted similar curfews. The curfews in Ashwaubenon and Bellevue are scheduled to end Thursday morning.

This article will be updated.

ORIGINAL REPORT

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich says a curfew will be enacted Monday after shots were fired at a gas station during looting Sunday night.

Genrich announced the curfew while speaking at a news conference with local leaders on Monday.

According to the city, the curfew will begin Monday at 9 p.m., and will be enforced until it ends at 6 a.m. on June 3.

The curfew encompasses all of the City of Green Bay within its limits, and includes the following:

-Police action will be directed towards people who are gathering as a mass and/or are engaged in illegal conduct

-It only pertains to people gathering in groups

-Will be imposed on all residents, regardless of age

-Residents won't be pulled over who are going to work or are otherwise engaged in lawful activity

-All residents should stay at home after 9 p.m. unless working or are otherwise engaged in lawful activity

-All protests should conclude by 9 p.m., and may begin after 6 a.m.

The city says any illegal activity will result in appropriate action, including arrests, fines and detention.

However, city officials released later on Monday that businesses and services may still be open during the curfew.

Those locations include all health care entities, manufacturing, offices and licensed establishments such as bars, restaurants, liquor stores, gorcery stores, retailers and service providers.

Officials add all business and service activity for both employees and patrons is legal activity permitted during the curfew.

The curfew comes after multiple shots were fired at the Marathon gas station at Walnut and Monroe late Sunday during looting.

In addition, the Villages of Ashwaubenon and Bellevue have declared a local State of Emergency, and have ordered an emergency curfew in the the villages.

The curfews will mirror Green Bay's, and will start at 9 p.m. on June 1, 2020 and will end at 6 a.m. on June 3rd.

The order states all community members will stop vehicle and pedestrian travel on public way, streets, sidewalks and highways, and return to their homes, work, or other convenient place.

The following are exempt from the order in their official capacity, according to village officials:

-Government personnel

-Emergency Services personnel

-Utility services providers

-Medical providers

-Social Services providers

-Credentialed press

-Anyone who is homeless or leaving dangerous domestic situations

Ashwaubenon issued the curfew late Monday afternoon after officials say several people endangered the greater Green Bay area and the Village of Ashwaubenon, and threats of damage and looting to area businesses and National Football League facilities.

Village officials didn't specify which NFL facilities were threatened.

Bellevue announced its curfew early Monday evening.

The Oneida Nation announced Monday they support the City of Green Bay's decision of imposing a curfew.

Oneida Nation officials say they will be closing the West Mason Street Casino at 8 p.m. Monday, while the Oneida One Stop Convenience stores will close at 9 p.m. so employees are able to travel home safely.

The casino will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.on Tuesday, and will have normal hours on Wednesday.

The Convenience Stores will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, with normal hours resuming Wednesday.

The violence in Green Bay happened after two days of peaceful protests over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis officer.

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith says looters turned on the police and started throwing items at the officers. One officer was hit by a brick. Squad cars were damaged.

No one was shot.

"At some point the crowd there decided to loot the Marathon station and as they were doing that shots were fired, multiple shots were fired," says Chief Smith. "We believe from outside the Marathon gas station toward the Marathon gas station, and that sparked the violent reaction from the crowd."

Several people were booked and taken to jail. Some were given citations.

Chief Smith expects more arrests and citations to be issued. Detectives are going over video from businesses and posted online.

In relation to last nights protest, Chief Smith says at 11:15 a large crowd looted a gas station, then shots rang out from the outside and that caused panic. Officers responded and set up perimeter, to see if anyone was hurt. He said people ‘turned’ on officers and threw rocks — Brittany Schmidt (@BritSchmidtNews) June 1, 2020

A protester who spoke with Action 2 News said some people were taking advantage of what was a day of peaceful demonstrations in Green Bay.

Some of the protesters helped clean up at the Marathon gas station that was looted.

Some other local businesses were vandalized.

"Right now our understanding is that people are inside Marathon looting it and someone outside ended up firing a bunch of shots, caused a little bit of panic, a little bit of pandemonium with folks inside doing the looting," says Chief Smith. "They came out. Our officers all responded there to try and assist, to determine if anyone was injured, when they did that, the crowd turned on our officers, began throwing rocks, began throwing bottles, ended up gathering a bunch of rocks from somewhere, severely damaged police cars, one of our officers got hit with a brick, some others may have been injured."

Smith continued, "So that became a huge concern for us. We had to protect the crime scene we had there, we had to protect the Marathon from being looted from a bunch of these folks and we had to start taking people into custody who were breaking the law."

A THREAD: things I’ve seen driving around in Green Bay tonight as there have been reports of looting. — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) June 1, 2020

A SWAT truck and Wisconsin State Patrol officers responded to the scene.

At about midnight, officers deployed tear gas to help disperse the crowd.

"At the Marathon gas station we used chemical ammunition and that was deployed to get the crowd to disperse. Commonly known as tear gas. They used a lot of it out there and that was done in an effort to get the crowd to disperse. The crowd had surrounded our officers, throwing rocks, bottles, other objects at our officers so we wanted to use that chemical ammunition to get them dispersed, which they ultimately did, but it was later in the evening," says Smith.

Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain said rubber balls were aimed at feet in attempt to get people to disperse.

Our crews found rubber balls on the ground outside the gas station looted last night. Brown County Sheriff says they used them to disperse the crowds, along with tear gas. He says it was meant to aim at people’s feet to make the situation uncomfortable and make them disperse. pic.twitter.com/CGs09Fmhrq — Brittany Schmidt (@BritSchmidtNews) June 1, 2020

Between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., small groups of mostly young people wandered the streets of Green Bay and broke shop windows and committed acts of vandalism, according to Smith.

Smith says he strongly supports the rights of people to peacefully protest in the city and are in solidarity.

"We recognize that peaceful protest is something that we do in this country and we hold sacred, and that we support as law enforcement. Not only to we support it here in Green Bay, but we will help facilitate it and ensure that people's First Amendment rights and their rights to peacefully assemble are supported and facilitated and happen here in Green Bay without obstruction," says Smith.

However, lawbreakers crossed the line.

"Let me be clear: peaceful protest 100 percent supportive. Criminal activity: 100 percent prosecution," Smith says.

Community activist Rosita Jackson-Enos also spoke at Monday's news conference. She says the death of George Floyd has had a big impact on families in the Black community.

"Upon watching the death of George Floyd he did something that struck me to the core. He called for his mom. He called for somebody like me. I can tell you now if I had been his mom, I'd probably be sitting in jail because I wouldn't have let it happened. I would have died trying to stop it. And I know I'm not the only mother in this community that feels this way," says Enos.

Enos made it clear that she condemns Sunday's violence as "wreaking havoc and attempting to cause terror."

"To all these people who want to go around and tear up things, I have something to say to you all. Why don't you tear up in your own blasted yards and leave our community alone," says Enos.

Monday morning, protest organizers and others helped clean up the debris in the parking lot. They have condemned the violence that happened late Sunday and say the looters do not represent the protesters.

Those at the peaceful protest said the people taking part in violence were not part of the group to honor George Floyd and protest police brutality.

"If you all looting because you all raged out, I don't condone it, I don't encourage it," says Dajahnae Williams. "But I feel your pain and your hurt. So if that's what you all feel like you wanna do, I'm not going to do it. We are going to move this party elsewhere."

One protester says some people took advantage of what was meant to be a peaceful demonstration.

"We're honoring Floyd and how police did him wrong, but we're just out here taking advantage of it doing it wrong, it's not a good sight to see in the world. It's sad," said Jesus Sebastian.

"I really think this is distracting of the real problem that is happening since we're really supposed to be about protesting, about cop protests. We're not really supposed to be looting anything, and what really happened here it's tragic, it's sad to see that people are taking advantage of this protest," says Sebastian.

Chief Smith says he understands the frustration and anger of the protesters.

He does not, however, understand the decision to loot the gas station.

"I don’t understand the mentality of going into the Marathon gas station and looting all the cupcakes or whatever they took," says Smith. "That’s nonsensical to me. It’s criminal and that is how we treat it."

On Saturday and Sunday, a group of protesters gathered along the Walnut Street bridge and voiced their concerns about police brutality in America. The NAACP says African Americans are incarcerated "at more than 5 times the rate of whites."

The protests were peaceful.

"You know if I commit a crime I'm going to be arrested. I'm going to go to jail. I'm going to get a bond and hopefully I can make that bond. That's not the same for officers," says protester Latonya Bell-Jones.

"We shouldn't be here, this should've ended a long time ago, but we're still doing this and we're still fighting and we're going to keep fighting until this all ends," said Paola Ruiz, Protest Organizer.

They made their way to the Green Bay Police station, where Chief Smith addressed the crowd. CLICK HERE to watch Chief Smith's address.

"We have a long way as far as accountability and the person that is responsible for holding officers accountable for the actions they take is me. I am responsible for what happens here in Green Bay. I am responsible for the men and women that work in that station that proudly serve the city of Green Bay. Let me tell you what, I think we’ve got some fantastic officers here and I think the officers in this police station look just like you," says Chief Smith.

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with 3rd Degree Murder and Manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. Court documents state Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck for nine minutes. Three other officers failed to intervene as Floyd stated that he couldn't breathe. Police had responded to a report that Floyd had passed a fake bill at a business.

Video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck amid his cries for help spurred demonstrations across the country.

COVERAGE OF LOCAL EVENTS:

High school students organize protest in Appleton, hundreds attend

Women create shirts for Appleton protesters

George Floyd demonstration stays peaceful in Appleton, hundreds participated

Protesters march in Green Bay's Broadway District