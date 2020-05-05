Green Bay elementary students receive free school supplies

The Green Bay School District handed out nearly 5,000 bags of school supplies to elementary students for free on Tuesday.

Each bag included a notebook, pencils and crayons.

Supplies were given out at various Green Bay elementary schools, including the following:

-Howe Elementary

-Eisenhower Elementary

-Elmore Elementary

The donations were supported by groups like the Green Bay Packers and the United Way, as well as the Salvation ARmy, Back to School Store and the Howe Community Resource Center.