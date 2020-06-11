Green Bay election committee looks at adding ballot dropboxes across city

Action 2 News first told you two weeks ago Green Bay's Ad Hoc Committee on elections is in dire need of polling locations and poll workers.

While that's still the case, on Thursday the committee also talked about alternate ways people could return their ballot.

One option is to install ballot dropboxes across the city.

There is already a dropbox for absentee ballots at city hall, but the committee is looking to add between two and four others in the city.

“Somehow we would have to make sure that on the lockbox, the dropbox themselves, it says City of Green Bay only; not Ashwaubenon not...you know how we're supposed to do that for certain things,” said City Clerk, Kris Teske.

Where all of those dropboxes would be located has yet to be determined.

Members referred it to the finance committee to see how much it would cost to get the dropboxes.

Another option the committee discussed was having drive-thru voting.

“Essentially people would be voting like you would get McDonalds, but we would set it up in the parking lot,” said Celestine Jeffreys, the Mayor’s chief of staff.

The committee shot down the idea, worried they wouldn't be able to do it at every polling place or have enough staff. Normally the city has 300 poll workers, but so far is coming up short.

“We have 112 poll workers that said they would do it, plus nine other people,” said Teske.

The committee is also working on securing more polling locations. Right now, only 14 have committed, but are hoping to work with the school district.

“I think the most we will get out the school district is August, if we get that, and for August that would be lovely,” said Alder Barb Dorff.

The committee sent a letter to the school district asking to use four high schools for the fall elections.

Dorff says the school board is expected to discuss it at its next meeting on Monday.

