Green Bay east side shooting leaves 2 injured

A man is recovering after suffering three gunshot wounds in east Green Bay Sunday morning.

At 6:55 a.m., officers were called to an apartment complex on the 2000th Block of Eastman Avenue.

Officers found a 43-year-old man with gunshot woulds. He is currently seeking treatment.

Another person, a 31-year-old Green Bay resident, was injured but it was not from the weapon involved in the shooting.

During the investigation, residents were temporarily evacuated and put on a city bus while officers cleared the apartment complex.

Police say there was evidence at the scene to confirm a shooting occurred. Investigators believe the shooting was not random, and the shooter and victim knew each another.

This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information they would like to report you are encouraged to call the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208.

