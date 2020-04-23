Green Bay distributes thousands of sandbags

As the Fox River and Lake Michigan water levels near record highs, the City of Green Bay plans to hand out thousands of sandbags to property owners who need them.

Brown County has made about 10,000 sandbags for about a dozen municipalities and entities in the county.

Thursday the city gave away 5,000 sandbags to people facing the highest risk of flood damage.

Friday, April 24, another 5,000 will be given away between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at 420 S. Broadway near downtown Green Bay.

People looking for sandbags should bring proper identification to prove they're a Green Bay resident.

"It's critical that people stay in their homes now, especially with the governor's orders. To add that, the flooding issues and the flooding concerns. If we can keep people in their homes and protect their homes a little bit here, it will be a big success for all of us," Police Chief Andrew Smith said.