Green Bay dismantling 9/11 memorial

Green Bay's memorial to the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks is in the process of being dismantled.

City crews removed the deteriorating granite, and the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department tells us the 30-foot tall metal towers are tentatively scheduled to be removed on Thursday.

The city is currently receiving quotes from contractors for removing the footing for the memorial. It's expected to cost $20,000 to $30,000. The city hasn't decided where that money will come from.

The memorial, formally called the WTC 9/11 Pen-T Memorial, was erected in June, 2005, near the Neville Public Museum during a national effort to put memorials to 9/11 victims in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., containing steel beams from the wreckage of New York's World Trade Center.

But Green Bay's memorial prematurely aged in the elements. It also contained spelling errors and incorrect information.

It was formally decommissioned in a ceremony on Sept. 11, 2017. Firefighters then removed the World Trade Center girder, which is currently housed at the Green Bay Police Department. A remembrance ceremony was not held at the memorial last year, as it had been every year since the memorial was built.

Supporters hope the city will erect another 9/11 memorial but there are no firm plans.