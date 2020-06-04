Green Bay curfew set to last through the weekend

While many major cities have allowed nightly curfews to expire, they are still being enforced throughout the Greater Green Bay Area.

Bellevue's curfew ended Thursday morning, but the city of Green Bay and the Village of Ashwaubenon's curfew are set to end on Monday morning.

Action 2 News asked many viewers on social media how they felt about the City of Green Bay's curfew.

Some people agreed; others said it isn't necessary.

But Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich said it's kept many people safe.

"Unfortunately what we witnessed on Sunday night was a lot of really dangerous behavior, and as mayor of this community I'm just not in the position to make space for that dangerous activity," Genrich said.

He said the curfew was a recommendation by Police Chief Andrew Smith, who said the curfew being extended protects people who are choosing to protest this weekend.

"It's to protect the people who are out here protesting as well as the business owners and the homeowners and the people that happen to be walking by or driving by," Chief Smith said.

Smith and Mayor Genrich said they are evaluating how things are going every day, but as of now they believe the curfew is still needed.

"We will continue to reevaluate," said Genrich. "At this point the chief believes it's important to have this tool in place, and I'm supportive of him and I believe in his experience as a law enforcement officer."

Chief Smith said he's hoping the city will get through the weekend peacefully and then the curfew will go away.