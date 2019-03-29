Green Bay crews use hybrid mix to fill potholes during wet season

Just a few weeks ago, Action 2 News reported that the City of Green Bay was having a hard time filling potholes because the fill mixture wasn’t hardening properly in the wet weather.

“Because of all the water and moisture they were not lasting that long, some of the pothole patch material would last about 4 to 5 minutes under traffic where it would be a mess all over the road again,” said Chris Pirlot, operations director with Green Bay’s Public Works Department.

Since then, city crews teamed up with a local company and tried something new by adding a limestone byproduct to the mixture, but that didn’t seem to work either. The company allowed the city to try the limestone mix for free because it was a byproduct of one of their processes.

“It was kind of a limestone gravel. We thought, ‘Okay, limestone is in concrete and when concrete gets wet it starts setting and getting hard’,” said Pirlot. “Well the theory was great, but it was so wet that all we did was make a limestone mush out of it so it didn’t last that much longer.”

The city moved on and found a new hybrid pothole patch that worked better during the wet weather.

“We filled them with pothole material down to about ¾ inch below pavement surface, then we put a rubberized mastic material, it’s actually a crack sealer, over the top to kind of seal it in so it wouldn’t blow out,” said Pirlot. “It took a little bit longer to patch the potholes, but it’s working really well.”

Pirlot said this new hybrid mixture could be used more often, especially on roads like Shawano Avenue because it won’t be completely redone until the state decides to do it.

“It is a state trunk connected highway so it’s under state contract jurisdiction,” said Pirlot.

The city’s public works department does keep track of the number of potholes filled each here.

Here is a breakdown of the numbers:

In 2013, 15,426 potholes were filled.

In 2014, 14,614 potholes were filled.

In 2015, 16,229 potholes were filled.

In 2016, 17,503 potholes were filled.

In 2017, 26,202 potholes were filled.

In 2018, 24,385 potholes were filled.

Green Bay's Department of Public Works set aside $80,000 for materials to fix potholes.

“Once you get into the summer, we pretty much pothole patch every day, but this time of year, it’s a significant effort, we put a lot of people on to catch up after the winter,” said Pirlot.