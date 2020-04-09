Green Bay company's ultraviolet machine used to sterilize masks

A Green Bay company is stepping up to combat the shortage of masks for frontline health care and emergency workers.

Carnivore Meat Company's ultraviolet machine is sterilizing masks so they can be re-used.

"On March 21st I was watching the President's briefing on a Saturday morning and he had asked a question like we need millions and millions of masks, why can't we sterilize and re-use them and I immediately said, holy crap we have an ultraviolet machine that could be used for this purpose," says Lanny Viegut, Carnivore Meat Company CEO & Owner.

The next day, Viegut, whose company produces raw meat pet food, reached out to a local health care executive who shared his enthusiasm.

"The ultraviolet light is even more deadly to the virus, so we know that it kills bacteria and understanding that the virus is even more susceptible to light, that was even a bonus for us," says Viegut.

The machine was then transferred to a confidential facility for training and testing.

For the past week, it's been up and running, sterilizing masks from any health care facility within an hours drive of Green Bay that wishes to use it.

"The mask user will put their mask, or masks, in a bag, there's a service courier that will pick that up. The masks are place on to the conveyor, about a four foot wide conveyor and that conveyor will take the masks into the chamber which is about a 5-6 foot chamber of ultraviolet light and then they come out the other side, there's a wall that actually separates, splits the machine in half, so there's a team in the used mask side and there's a team in the clean room side," describes Viegut.

Viegut says the ultraviolet machine, custom built for his company, has the capacity to sterilize more than a million masks a week.

He's hoping his machine will serve as an inspiration to other companies around the country.

"A call out as well to others, I have to believe there's another food or beverage company somewhere in the country that has a machine like this. If we can give back this is the time to do it," says Viegut.