Green Bay company's food pantry challenge takes off

A Green Bay company is stepping up to help put food on the table during the coronavirus pandemic.

Carnivore Meat has donated $100,000 to local food pantries. The pet food company is challenging other businesses to donate.

Carnivore Meat owner and CEO Lanny Viegut says he was inspired by a friend and business owner who donated $100,000 to the community as people lose their income due to shutdowns.

"I was moved and inspired and I immediately shared that with my wife, Cheryl, and said we have to do something and she said, 'yes we do,'" said Viegut.

Viegut has issued checks totaling $100,000 to four local food pantries: Manna for Life, Salvation Army, De Pere Christian Outreach, and Paul's Pantry.

Viegut created the Vital Relief Challenge to encourage other companies to give.

"It's surprising how many people have sent a note to let me know that they're going to do something. One of our clients, Pet Food Experts, out in Rhode Island donated $100,000 to their community," says Viegut.

Businesses who take part in the challenge are encouraged to post about them on social media using #VEchallenge.

