Green Bay clinic introduces new treatment for sleep apnea

An alternative to CPAP machines for people living with sleep apnea is now available in Green Bay.

Many sleep apnea patients use a CPAP machine to sleep at night. One of the big complaints is an uncomfortable mask and limited movement in bed.

A treatment called Inspire Sleep Apnea Therapy is now available at Aurora BayCare Clinic Ear, Nose and Throat, 2845 Greenbrier Rd.

Here's how it works: a patient uses a remote to turn on a generator that's surgically implanted under the skin.

As a patient sleeps, the device senses when a patient takes a breath and delivers mild stimulation to airway muscles.

"The Inspire device works by just opening the airway, helping to open the airway by stiffening the tongue and moving the tongue forward, and so it feels a little bit more natural to people from a breathing standpoint, though they do feel the movement," says Dr. Robert Sonnenburg.

Patients can return to sleeping on their sides or stomachs without worrying about dislodging a CPAP mask.

Inspire is for people with moderate-to-severe sleep apnea and who are struggling with a CPAP.

It may not be an option for patients who are significantly overweight.

