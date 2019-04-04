Green Bay city docks aren't ready for weekend fishing tournament

A big fishing tournament, the AIM Weekend Walleye Series, is happening this weekend on Green Bay, but at least one fishing group feels the City of Green Bay isn't giving them much support.

Green Bay Metro Boat Launch docks are not out in early April 2019 (WBAY photo)

Many fishermen can't dock at the Metro Boat Ramp at the mouth of the Fox River because the city hasn't put out the docks yet.

The Great Lakes Sports Fishermen Group is concerned that this weekend's event won't go as planned.

Jim Pyle, the president of that group, is preparing dozens of Anglers to be out on the Fox River and bay of Green Bay this weekend for the tournament. He says the Metro Boat Ramp is one of the main docks used.

But because the city hasn't installed the docks for the season, many boaters are using the boat launch in De Pere, causing a backup.

Pyle says he's reached out to the city of Green Bay numerous times only to be shot down.

"Every time I talked to them, I got a different answer. One minute the docks are around the corner. They can't pull them in. Well, the docks are sitting in the back of the lot. Uhh, it's too cold. It's too dangerous," Pyle said.

Action 2 News spoke with Green Bay Public Works Director Steve Greneier. He said the ramps are usually put out the first or second week of May.

He also told us the city installed the docks earlier for this group last year, and ice from the bay damaged the docks, and he says bay ice could cause the same problem this year.

