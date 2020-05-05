Green Bay city council once again talks election investigation, reappoints city clerk

The Green Bay City Council once again talked about how it could go about reviewing the city's April 7th election during Tuesday’s council meeting.

Voters wearing masks line up outside the polling place at Green Bay East High School. April 7, 2020. (WBAY Photo)

Action 2 News first told you last month, Green Bay's in-person voting lead to long lines at the polls and issues with people receiving and returning absentee ballots.

As we've been reporting Alder Chris Wery has been pushing for council support to have the Wisconsin Elections Commission investigate what lead to issues at the polls and absentee ballots on Election Day.

The council did not support this request, however discussed other ways the election could be investigated.

One option would be to hire an attorney to investigate, but it could cost the city a minimum of $40,000.

Many alders were against the idea due to financial strains.

Another option would be to hire an outside entity to look at what went wrong.

“In speaking with the Wisconsin Elections Commission, they gave suggestions we could either hire an attorney that specializes in election law, or we could hire a current for former clerk, someone who is retired so that's an option as well,” said Alder Wery.

“People are angry about a lot of stuff a lot of times, and we're just going to have put that behind us and move forward and show those angry people that in November we can have a good and proper election,” said Alder Galvin.

The council did reappoint City Clerk Kris Teske to her role for the next two years.

Alder Wery was the only alder to cast a no vote.

The council also approved the creation of an ad hoc elections committee, which will help the city clerk’s office plan for the fall elections during the pandemic.