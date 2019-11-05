Green Bay city council passes budget

UPDATE: Green Bay's city council voted 7-5 to pass the 2020 city budget. This report will be updated.

ORIGINAL REPORT

The Green Bay City Council is debating Mayor Eric Genrich's proposed 2020 budget.

The budget proposal includes a 3.2% tax increase, and taxpayers could also see increase sewer rates on their water bill.

At the time of this writing, the council has not changed many aspects of the budget as there has not been much wiggle room. Alderwoman Barbara Dorff said $4 million was cut from the budget before it was sent to committee.

City council members and the mayor alike have said this is a difficult budget.

Some of the burden has been passed on to taxpayers this year because of a previous budget using one-time spending options to offset it.

There have been a few points of discussion, one being the importance of the diversity coordinator in the Human Resources department. Many community members spoke in favor of the position, which was ultimately kept in.

The council is also in heavy discussion about how many could be better used for roads and infrastructure improvements.

Other parts of the budget were also debated, but still little has changed.

"The strategy is to make up money through attrition as we have

We can close the budget gap," Alderman Jesse Brunette said.

"Do we do more harm by trying to save the taxpayers

than raising the taxes when we should?" Alderman Bill Galvin asked.