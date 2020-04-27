Green Bay city committee shoots down election investigation, supports creation of ad hoc elections committee

Action 2 News first told you April 8th, Alderman Chris Wery wants to have the Wisconsin Elections Commission investigate Green Bay's April 7th election.

The First Alert Drone captures a line of voters waiting to cast a ballot at Green Bay West High School. April 7, 2020. (WBAY Photo)

The request was shot down during a city committee meeting Monday.

Some members of the Protection and Policy Committee say there's no evidence of wrongdoing to warrant an investigation into how the city conducted the April election.

Spokespeople for the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) say that's not the commission’s job anyway.

“The Wisconsin Elections Commission, on its own, has never authorized an investigation based on somebody asking us to do something. We respond to complaints,” said Reid Magney, public information officer for the WEC.

The complaint needs to show evidence an election official violated the law or abused their power during an election.

“When somebody says something is not right in this situation, but they don't know what wasn't right or they don't know what the problem was, we don't have a process in place to go and find out what that is,” said Magney.

Alderman Wery is asking for an investigation by the state commission to see what led to long lines at the polls and some possibly not being able to vote.

City leaders have hashed out the issue over the last few weeks, including being briefed by the city clerk about what led to decisions made in the weeks, days and hours leading up to election day.

Monday's meeting was Wery's chance to get support to bring it to the full council for a vote.

“It’s clear there were some bad decisions made when other cities, like Appleton, made good decisions and sometimes it's not clear who made the decision,” said Wery.

He says an outside party should look at Green Bay’s election and get advice so the same mistakes are not made again in the fall.

Aldermen Jesse Brunette and John VanderLeest were supportive of the request to have the state commission give guidance.

“I'm not going to throw anyone under the tracks or anything like that, but I need to know what happened,” said Alderman Brunette. “The Wisconsin Elections Commission can say, nope, we're not going to accept your request as a city council to investigate the election...put that on them then.”

Alder Kathy Lefebvre says she didn't like how the resolution is worded.

“It's almost like saying someone did something wrong, and I don't think anybody did anything wrong. I just think they were trying to get this election done and it had to go forward and it just didn't work out right,” said Lefebvre.

The request failed on a tie vote and will not go to council.

Instead, city leaders will move forward with creating an ad hoc elections committee to help the city clerk's office plan for the upcoming elections during the pandemic.

“We need to have some feedback if we have this committee. We need to have it by the latest June so we're ready for the August election,” said Alder Barbra Dorff who proposed creating the committee.

The committee would be made up of the City Clerk, the Mayor, two alders and citizens. It now goes to the city council for approval.

