Green Bay church giving out school supplies at Back to School Bash

Green Bay First church is hosting its annual Back to School Bash to provide children with school supplies.

2019 Back to School Bash (WBAY Photo)

The free event is Sunday, Aug. 25. Registration begins at 9 a.m. at the church located at 1460 Shawano Ave.

CLICK HERE for more information.

The church will hand out bags of school supplies. They have about 500 bags to distribute.

The Back to School Bash also features a clothing closet for students to pick out outfits.

Food pantry bags will be distributed.

Kids can also come in for a free hair cut.

School-age children must be accompanied by an adult.

The event includes carnival games, bounce houses and food.

Watch the video in the story for an interview with Pastor Matt Miller.