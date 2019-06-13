Green Bay charter school receives $450,000 state grant

A Green Bay charter school received nearly half a million dollars from the state.

John Dewey Academy of Learning on Cherry St. received a $450,000 Charter Schools Program grant from the Department of Public Instruction.

The money will be used to open a MakerSpace, where students get hands-on experience with woodworking, technology and video production.

It will also be used to buy a school van to provide students opportunities farther outside the walls of the classroom.

Green Bay Area Public School District says John Dewey is accepting applications for 6th through 12th grade students for the coming school year for project-based and online learning.

