Green Bay celebrates new Baird Elementary School

Although classes have been in session for a few weeks, a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday formally opened Green Bay's newest school.

Workers continue landscaping and making final preparations to open the new Baird Elementary School in Green Bay (WBAY photo)

Families and school officials dedicated the new Baird Elementary School Tuesday morning.

The 100,000-square foot building can hold 600 students.

The school was funded through a referendum passed in April, 2017, to replace the former Baird Elementary, which was overcrowded. It's the first newly constructed school in the Green Bay Area Public School District in 20 years.

School officials say the best feature is how flexible and large classroom spaces are, which they feel will help kids in the future.

"If you walk into businesses these days, people are not sitting in cubicles, they are working collaboratively, they're learning in partnership, they're learning together, they're problem solving and they're innovating, and that's what we want for each and every child we serve," Superintendent Michelle Langenfeld said.

