Green Bay celebrates Paul McCartney on Abbey Road

Green Bay is coming together to celebrate Paul McCartney's historic concert at Lambeau Field.

The city has temporarily turned City Deck Court into Abbey Road, named for the 1969 Beatles album. The iconic album cover features the Fab Four crossing Abbey Road in London. Paul McCartney stands out for his bare feet.

Downtown Green Bay, Inc. and the Department of Public Works teamed up to help spread Beatlemania ahead of Sir Paul's June 8 concert at Lambeau Field.

Also, Fridays on the Fox will host Beatles tribute band The BriTins on June 7.

Saturday will mark the first time Paul McCartney plays the home of the Green Bay Packers. The 76-year-old has been touring the world and the United States on his Freshen Up Tour.

CLICK HERE for everything you need to know about the concert.