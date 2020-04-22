Green Bay businesses wait for federal relief; city sets up pandemic relief loan

President Donald Trump is pushing Congress to approve another coronavirus aid package, which would pump another $331 Billion to boost the small -businesses payroll protection program.

The program ran out of funds last week and now some businesses are hanging in the balance as they wait for relief.

“No, we didn't get nothing, not a dime, not yet,” said Rob and Kristi Piper, owners of Budget Blinds.

They just acquired the franchise at the beginning of the year. Now, they're faced with a boat load of uncertainty as they wait for funds from the federal payroll protection and disaster relief programs to come in.

“We were relying and banking on the government telling us we would be getting paid check protection, so we continued to pay our employee,” said Rob Piper.

Those with the Greater Green Bay Area Chamber of Commerce say they've been keeping business owners updated on funds that are available to them.

“These programs are first come first serve, and so we want to make sure our businesses are prepared to take advantage of these funds when they do become available,” said Josh Bernhardt, business retention and expansion specialist for the chamber.

Like many municipalities, the City of Green Bay has set up a Small Business Pandemic Relief Loan. It's for small businesses who may need a little extra help that the federal and/or state funds can't provide.

“We were able to identify about $100,000 from HUD (Housing and Urban Development) funding that comes from the federal government that we were able to reallocate. That funding is typically ear marked for purposes like this,” said Brian Johnson, alderman for district 9.

The loan just became available over the last few days, and Johnson says the city has had a few businesses interested all ready.

The program is designed for small businesses owner-operators employing low or moderate income households.

The city will provide one year deferred interest loans, up to $10,000 for eligible small businesses that experienced significant hardship during the pandemic.

“Some of the things we’re doing right now are meant to provide more immediate relief, but I think we’d be remiss if we weren’t looking at a long term issue here that needs alternative solutions. We’re going to continue to stay active in identifying those things locally we can bring to the table,” said Johnson.

Johnson says the city is also working on more funding options for small businesses such as reallocating TIF money and borrowing from the Wisconsin Trust Fund. These are options the Green Bay Redevelopment Authority will be exploring.

For more information about the program click here.

Meanwhile, the Pipers are staying positive and say their business will survive the pandemic, despite the lack of income now.

“I just quit my job a month ago to come on full time with Budget Blinds, so we have zero income, fun,” Rob says with a chuckle. “We don’t really rely on the government anyway...so yeah, it’s tough and it really tests where you stand on just everything.”

