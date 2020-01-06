Green Bay businesses ready for $15 million Packers playoff boost

It's a big week for Green Bay. Hotels and restaurants are preparing to welcome people to town for Sunday's Packers-Seahawks playoff game at Lambeau Field.

The area's tourism bureau is also busy with plans to help visitors have a good experience.

"Having the success of the Green Bay Packers and being the small town that we are, really has a bigger impact than it does for any other NFL communities and we're just super excited to have everyone back in Green Bay in January," says Brenda Krainik, Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Krainik says the bureau makes sure the visiting fans have things to do while they're in Green Bay.

Titletown expects to host plenty of tubers at Ariens Hill and skaters at the ice rink.

"January playoffs adds about a $15 million economic impact to our local economy and that's just very exciting this time of year," says Krainik. "We have conventions that are in town but nothing that compares to a football game."

The newly remodeled Hotel Northland in downtown Green Bay is gearing up for its first playoff game since its grand re-opening.

The hotel has historic ties to the Packers.

"You get a lot of pride the staff is very prideful, you know [Vince] Lombardi gave his first speech to the press right here in the Crystal Ball Room, and Curly Lambeau resided here for a period of time. It was a host hotel for a lot of teams," says Kenny Didier, General Manager, Hotel Northland.

Didier is ready for a busy--but fun week.

"I think it's an exciting time to be in Green Bay," says Didier. "It's my first time for a playoff. I'm new to town so and obviously the hotel's first experience with that, and I just get a strong sense of community that gets behind the team and just happy to be part of it."

Jet Air is expecting at least 100 private jets to fly into Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay.

