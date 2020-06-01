Green Bay businesses board up store fronts in case of vandalism

Many business owners have only had their establishments open for about week, but choose to close their doors early Monday or take proactive measures to protect them after vandals struck multiple businesses Sunday night.

“We were supposed to have our grand reopening tomorrow, we're hoping we can still do that, but right now we're not sure,” said Elizabeth Feldhausen, Founder of Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary on Broadway in Green Bay.

The sanctuary has been closed for the last three months due to the pandemic

Now, on the eve of re-opening, the windows are boarded up.

“We have the plywood up so that if someone were to throw something through our window, it wouldn't' hit one of our animals; but then we did decide to evacuate,” said Feldhausen.

Other businesses along Washington Street also have plywood on windows.

Others have taken merchandise and valuable items out of the windows.

Owner of Prohibition Spirits and Cigar Lounge closed its doors early Monday.

Copper State Brewing Co. following suit, closing at 8 p.m.

“We wanted to be proactive and close early to make sure our employees and customers all get out of the area before dark really is what kind of played into that,” said Melissa Martens, owner of Copper State Brewing.

Madrid Tapas decided to stay open Monday night, but took extra steps to ensure customer safety

“The doors will be shut unless we know that you're coming to visit. We've seen a little bit of vandalism and we just want to make sure that doesn't' keep occurring,” said Amanda Patterson, owner of the restaurant.

She was watching last night as vandals broke windows at neighboring businesses and hopes people obey the curfews put in place by communities.

“We just want to make sure our public is safe. We were so worried that someone was going to get seriously injured last night...all of our lives matter,” said Patterson.

Currently Green Bay, Bellevue, Ashwaubenon, and Oneida Nation have curfews in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Wednesday.

