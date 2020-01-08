Green Bay businesses ask crafters to make, donate items for Australian wildlife

Video of the devastating fires in Australia circulates around the globe leading many people to ask the question: What can I do to help?

"All of it matters," said Brent Prechtl, owner of Nectar. "Even the smallest, smallest things."

Located in downtown Green Bay, Nectar prides itself as a Fair Trade and Rainforest Alliance Certified restaurant.

"Basically what that means is no animals, no forestation, and actually no people that were living in the region it was harvested are going to be negatively affected by the produce that we're bringing in," said Prechtl.

What Prechtl calls a "spontaneous" Facebook post share is looked at as an extension of Nectar's daily mission to make a positive difference in the world.

Koko Sushi Bar and Lounge is also stepping up to locally promote the Global Craft Movement started by the Animal Rescue Collective Craft Guild (ARCCG).

"To me it was definitely something that was unique where we were having people who needed to donate their time and their skills versus just writing a check," said Paul Leder, bar manager at Koko Sushi Bar and Lounge.

The post shared on the Nectar Facebook page includes a list of items that people are being asked to sew, knit, and crochet. Every item is ranked from "No Need" to "Very High Need," and patterns of each project along with step-by-step instructions are also included.

"We're going to be collecting these items, and then we're going to be paying for shipping to Australia," said Leder.

The donation drive hopes to show people in Northeast Wisconsin that they too can make a difference despite being halfway around the world.

"Whether we send 10 items over there or we send 1,000 items over there, we feel like regardless it's going to help," said Prechtl.

The plan is to collect donations for the next two and a half weeks; however, Leder says he will keep shipping donated items as long as they come in.

The businesses have been in touch with the ARCCG letting them know they can expect packages from the local donation drive.

They are also in the process of reaching out to other Australian wildlife organizations that could benefit from some help as the fires continue.

