Green Bay bus fare increase approved for 2020

People who ride the bus in Green Bay will have to pay a little more in 2020.

On Wednesday, the Green Bay Transit Commission approved a fare increase.

The rates are as follows starting January 1, 2020:

Cash Fare: $2.00

Day Pass: $4.00

Week Pass: $15.00

30 Day Pass: $39.00

Reduced rates also went up to $1.00 for a cash fare, $2.00 for a day pass, and $29.00 for a 30-day pass.

Transit officials say the rate increases are due in part from decreases in federal and state funding.

The college student day pass will be eliminated.

The decision comes after several public comment meetings last month.

