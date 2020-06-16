Green Bay boy donates $1,000 to Bark 'n' Blue, Angel Fund following birthday fundraiser

A Green Bay boy is making a big difference in his community during the pandemic.

Kenny's mother says they came up with the idea of holding a birthday fundraiser instead of throwing a party.

Kenny was still dealing with the loss of his dog, and decided to raise money for Bark 'n" Blue, a group that supports the Green Bay Police Department's Canine Program, and an Angel Fund located at Packerland Veterinary Center, to help pet owners who may not be able to afford treatments for their pets.

Kenny was sable to donate $1,015.40 to each program.