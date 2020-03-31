Green Bay book store offers pickup and delivery during "Safer at Home"

Local small businesses are finding new ways to sell their products as Wisconsin deals works to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Lion's Mouth Book Store in downtown Green Bay. (WBAY Photo)

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a "Safer at Home" order that limits non-essential business and travel in the state. Smaller businesses have had to close their doors to avoid violating that order.

One of those businesses is Lion's Mouth Book Store in downtown Green Bay. Owner Amy Mazzariello cannot open her doors to customers, but she is taking online orders and phone orders for books. She has options for curbside pickup and delivery. CLICK HERE to learn more.

Mazzariello says this service has been successful so far.

"I think last week I delivered over 30 different orders to folks all over the Green Bay and De Pere area. So yeah, people understand the need for full revenue and also considering that Amazon de-prioritized their book sales, that has helped us a lot as well," says Mazzariello.

She also thanks customers for supporting the small businesses and spreading the word.

"We have customers who understand the importance of independent book stores and how difficult it is for small businesses in general, and they've really stepped up to talk about us and keep people informed as to what our plans are," says Mazzariello.

