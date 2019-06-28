Green Bay announces Amtrak bus service to Milwaukee

An Amtrak bus will carry passengers between Green Bay and Milwaukee starting July 1.

The office of Mayor Eric Genrich made the announcement Friday.

"This new service will address gaps in transportation resulting from the Greyhound service cancellation," reads a statement from the mayor's office. "The service will supplement existing Lamers' daily round trip on I-41 and the Green Bay to Milwaukee route on I-43."

The Amtrak bus will make two daily round trips between Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh and Fond du Lac with two stops in Milwaukee.

One stop is at the intermodal station and another stop is at Mitchell Airport.

Tickets will be available at https://www.amtrak.com/home or by calling 1-800-USA-RAIL.

The service is a collaboration between Amtrak and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

