Green Bay Trash Bash continues with social distancing guidelines

Downtown Green Bay is holding its annual Trash Bash this year with social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Green Bay Trash Bash. (WBAY Photo)

The yearly event in honor of Earth Day is held in Downtown Green Bay and the Olde Main District. Volunteers pick up trash to help beautify the community.

This year's Trash Bash is a week-long event lasting through April 25.

Under social distancing guidelines, Trash Bashers are asked to not go out in groups and keep space between you and other volunteers.

It's recommended that you wear a face mask and gloves. Volunteers should not pick up trash with their bare hands.

CLICK HERE for Trash Bash hours and more information.

Organizers encourage volunteers to use an app that provides information on the type of garbage that's picked up.

"It's called Litterati. That will give us more information and data on the litter people are picking up. It's super simple. You download the picture of the litter as you're picking it up and we'll actually be able to see all that data on the back end," says Kathryn Kroll, Marketing Manager, Downtown Green Bay, Inc.

CLICK HERE to learn how to download the Litterati app.

Volunteers are asked to bring their own trash bags and supplies needed to pick up trash.

Pickers can take the trash home to dispose of it or drop it off at the dumpster at Captain's Walk Winery.

Earth Day is April 22.